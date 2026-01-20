Infinity – The Ultimate Math Championship 2026

Students of The Doon School displayed outstanding mathematical prowess at Infinity – The Ultimate Math Championship, held at NSCI, Worli, Mumbai, organised by Aditya Birla World Academy in association with BITS Pilani. The team was accompanied by Mr. Sayed Mohd. Hasan Ahtesham.

In the Senior category, Adhiraj Tiwari, Aryaman Sood, Anay Agarwal and Arnav Kejriwal secured merit, silver and bronze positions. In the Advanced category, Aarav Patel, Hridhay Kanodia, Harsh Agarwal, Ayan Dhandhania, Aarav Shukla and Arish Talwar earned merit, bronze and silver awards. Both Senior and Advanced teams qualified among the top 30% nationally.

The competition strengthened analytical thinking, strategic teamwork and perseverance, offering valuable exposure to high-level problem-solving.