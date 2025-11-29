THE DOON SCHOOL

ANNOUNCEMENT
  2. Inter-House Cross-Country Championship 2025

Inter-House Cross-Country Championship 2025

The much-awaited IH Cross-Country took place on 28 November 2025, with Juniors, Mediums, and Seniors showcasing grit, stamina, and true Doon spirit.

Individual Winners

Juniors:
1.⁠ ⁠Vivaan Agarwal
2.⁠ ⁠Naman Sood
3.⁠ ⁠Aayush Shrestha

Mediums:
1.⁠ ⁠Uday Rana
2.⁠ ⁠Ayaan Adeeb
3.⁠ ⁠Abhyuday Solanki

Seniors:
1.⁠ ⁠Shauryajit Singh
2.⁠ ⁠Udayaditya Samanta
3.⁠ ⁠Rahul Oram

House Results

Junior Cup: 1st – Tata
Medium Cup: 1st – Tata
Senior Cup: 1st – Hyderabad

Overall House Cup: Tata House

Congratulations to all the Houses and runners!