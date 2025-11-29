Inter-House Cross-Country Championship 2025
The much-awaited IH Cross-Country took place on 28 November 2025, with Juniors, Mediums, and Seniors showcasing grit, stamina, and true Doon spirit.
Individual Winners
Juniors:
1. Vivaan Agarwal
2. Naman Sood
3. Aayush Shrestha
Mediums:
1. Uday Rana
2. Ayaan Adeeb
3. Abhyuday Solanki
Seniors:
1. Shauryajit Singh
2. Udayaditya Samanta
3. Rahul Oram
House Results
Junior Cup: 1st – Tata
Medium Cup: 1st – Tata
Senior Cup: 1st – Hyderabad
Overall House Cup: Tata House
Congratulations to all the Houses and runners!