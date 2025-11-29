Inter-House Cross-Country Championship 2025

The much-awaited IH Cross-Country took place on 28 November 2025, with Juniors, Mediums, and Seniors showcasing grit, stamina, and true Doon spirit.

Individual Winners

Juniors:

1.⁠ ⁠Vivaan Agarwal

2.⁠ ⁠Naman Sood

3.⁠ ⁠Aayush Shrestha

Mediums:

1.⁠ ⁠Uday Rana

2.⁠ ⁠Ayaan Adeeb

3.⁠ ⁠Abhyuday Solanki

Seniors:

1.⁠ ⁠Shauryajit Singh

2.⁠ ⁠Udayaditya Samanta

3.⁠ ⁠Rahul Oram

House Results

Junior Cup: 1st – Tata

Medium Cup: 1st – Tata

Senior Cup: 1st – Hyderabad

Overall House Cup: Tata House

Congratulations to all the Houses and runners!