Inter House Hindi Debating Competition 2025 | Final Results

This year’s Inter House Hindi Debating competition witnessed exceptionally high-quality debates, with participants demonstrating remarkable eloquence, critical thinking, and command over the Hindi language. With clear and persuasive arguments, every house demonstrated excellent calibre.

Following are the results of the finals of the Senior Hindi Debating Competition between Hyderabad House and Kashmir House:

Seniors Cup

•⁠ ⁠1st – Hyderabad House

•⁠ ⁠2nd – Kashmir House

•⁠ ⁠3rd – Jaipur House

•⁠ ⁠4th – Oberoi House

•⁠ ⁠5th – Tata House

Congratulations to all the debaters for their hard work!