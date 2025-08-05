Coding, Robotics & AI: The Doon School’s Remarkable Wins at the IPSC IT Fest 2025

A delegation of 10 students, accompanied by Mr Harshal Gunwant, represented The Doon School at the IPSC IT Fest 2025, hosted by B.K. Birla Centre for Education, Pune. Competing against 20+ leading IPSC schools from across India, our students showcased exemplary skills in coding, robotics, and problem-solving.

The Doon School secured the Runner-Up Trophy, delivering standout performances in several key events:

Achievements

•⁠ ⁠1st Place – Robo-War (Junior & Senior Category)

•⁠ ⁠2nd Place – Line Follower (Junior & Senior Category)

•⁠ ⁠1st Place – Coding (Junior Category)

•⁠ ⁠1st Place – IT Quiz

These achievements reflects The Doon School’s commitment to future-ready education, fostering 21st-century skills like coding, robotics, and AI.

Congratulations to the team for upholding the School’s vision of innovation, excellence, and global relevance in the tech era.