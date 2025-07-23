ISSC – 2025 | St. Paul’s Co-educational College, Hong Kong

The Doon School participated in the International Student Science Conference (ISSC) – 2025 held at St. Paul’s Co-Educational College, Hong Kong, from 2nd to 7th July. The conference provided an exceptional platform for academic inquiry, scientific discourse, and cultural exchange.

Eight students, escorted by Mr Parvinder Kumar, took part in this enriching experience. The conference featured keynote speakers and workshops on Artificial Intelligence, drones, and robotics and participants visited leading institutions, including the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, and the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Engagement with emerging scientific ideas and innovations proved intellectually enriching, offering valuable insights into modern science and technology.

In addition to the academic programme, students had the opportunity to explore local markets, savour traditional cuisine, and participate in meaningful cultural exchange with peers from countries such as Australia, China, Italy (Venice), and Taiwan.

ISSC 2025 offered a valuable opportunity for scientific learning, cross-cultural engagement, broadening global perspectives.