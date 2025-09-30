Jaipur House Wins the House Cup – Inter-House Triathlon 2025
The 2nd Edition of the Inter-House Triathlon, held on 28 September 2025, celebrated endurance and teamwork across swim, bike, and run relays. Jaipur House claimed the coveted House Cup, proving their all-round sporting excellence.
Category Winners
• Junior Cup: Kashmir House
• Medium Cup: Jaipur House
• Senior Cup: Hyderabad House
• Overall House Cup: Jaipur House
Congratulations to all the participants for showcasing their determination and team spirit throughout the event.