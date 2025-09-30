Jaipur House Wins the House Cup – Inter-House Triathlon 2025

The 2nd Edition of the Inter-House Triathlon, held on 28 September 2025, celebrated endurance and teamwork across swim, bike, and run relays. Jaipur House claimed the coveted House Cup, proving their all-round sporting excellence.

Category Winners

•⁠ ⁠Junior Cup: Kashmir House

•⁠ ⁠Medium Cup: Jaipur House

•⁠ ⁠Senior Cup: Hyderabad House

•⁠ ⁠Overall House Cup: Jaipur House

Congratulations to all the participants for showcasing their determination and team spirit throughout the event.