Junior English Debating Invitational (JEDI) 2025

The 8th Junior English Debating Invitational (JEDI) was hosted this year with the participation of 22 schools from across the country. The competition brought together talented young debaters who showcased their skills in reasoning, articulation, and persuasive argumentation across multiple rounds.

After a series of closely contested debates, the finals were held between The Doon School and Neerja Modi School. Both teams engaged in a high-quality exchange of ideas, impressing the judges with their clarity and conviction.

In the end, Neerja Modi School was declared the winner of the 8th JEDI, with The Doon School finishing as the runner-up. The event successfully highlighted the spirit of dialogue, intellectual growth, and excellence in debating among students.