Kamla Jeevan Inter-School Hindi Debating Competition 2025

The Doon School proudly hosted the 36th Kamla Jeevan Inter-School Hindi Debating Competition on August 28 and 29, 2025

Schools from across the nation came together for two days of powerful arguments, insightful perspectives, and thought-provoking deliberations.

Demonstrating exceptional oratory and critical thinking, The Doon School team, Arnav Tiwari, Vedant Mangal, and Harsh Agarwal, emerged as the winners of the competition.

Established in 1989 by Mr. Amar Nath Dar, a former English Master at The Doon School, the competition was named in honour of his parents, Mrs. Kamla Dar and Mr. Jiwan Dar, to immortalize their values and contributions. For over three and a half decades, this legacy has stood as a beacon of intellectual excellence and principled discourse.

In his closing remarks, the Headmaster inspired the young debaters, urging them to embrace loyalty and truth in every walk of life. Drawing lessons from iconic leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, he reminded students that the courage to speak the truth, no matter the circumstance, defines true character and leadership.

Congratulations to all the participating schools for their spirited performances and commitment to the art of debate.