Students of Summer at Doon took leadership oath as they are moving towards the end of their summer programme. We congratulate all the students as they have completed their transformative journey of leadership at Summer at Doon. They took an oath to lead with integrity, empathy, and resilience. We applaud their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities and beyond. As they move forward, we believe they will continue to inspire and empower others, embracing their roles as compassionate and effective leaders. Congratulations to all the students on their incredible achievements!