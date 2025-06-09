Leadership & Social Innovation Conference | Summer School Programme

The Doon School | In collaboration with Big Red Education | Partnered with NYU Stern School of Business

Day 0 | Leadership & Social Innovation Conference

As we welcomed students for the Leadership and Social Innovation conference, as part of our immersive Summer Program, the registration process was followed by a tour of the Chandbagh campus and an exciting Ice Breaker Session, setting the tone for an engaging week ahead!

Under the mentorship of faculty from NYU Stern School of Business, BRE Team and The Doon School team, students will dive into a world of entrepreneurship, social impact, and collaboration this week. Preparing students to turn ideas into action!

Day 1 and Day 2 | Leadership & Social Innovation Conference

The sessions, led by a professor from NYU Stern School of Business, featured thought-provoking discussions that challenged participants to explore leadership styles through group activities and reimagine how systems operate — what happens when different systems interact, and how models of social change align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From building community connections to exploring leadership and design thinking, the sessions encouraged collaboration, critical thinking, and purposeful dialogue.

Each day concluded with an energetic hour of evening sports, including football, basketball, and swimming. This was followed by Theatre for Development and Theatre for Joy sessions. These creative experiences encouraged students to engage both their hearts and minds. Participants brought enthusiasm and a spirit of collaboration to their performances, building a strong sense of community through movement and storytelling.

Day 3 and Day 4 | Leadership & Social Innovation Conference

Day 3 and Day 4 sessions, led by a professor from NYU Stern School of Business, kickstarted with students splitting into groups to brainstorm a problem-solution model for SDGs of their choice. Drawing upon the systems thinking framework they had explored in the earlier sessions, students spent one day identifying and defining the core issue, and the next devising potential solutions.

Students demonstrated a spirit of collaboration and team work, bringing together diverse perspectives, challenged ideas, and built on each other’s strengths to fulfil the task.

Evenings offered space for both reflection and unwinding. Mr. Rishi Jalan, CEO of Big Red Education, led a thought-provoking session on ethics in leadership, emphasizing the importance of integrity in decision-making. He shared how effective leaders balance logic with empathy, and highlighted that honesty and kindness are essential, non-negotiable traits. The final evening wrapped up on a lighter note with students coming together for a lively talent show, ending the day on a joyful and relaxing note.

Day 5 | Leadership & Social Innovation Conference

Day 5 marked the final day of the Leadership and Social Innovation conference. Students presented their final pitches in the form of thoughtful, well-researched solutions to SDGs of their choice. Ranging from company models, NGO programs, public policy proposals, and targeted community initiatives, the students drew upon their learning from the systems thinking framework, and identified solutions to real world challenges.

Themes ranged from quality education, to inclusive urban planning and sustainable city development. What stood out across all presentations was the sense of collaboration, and genuine commitment to their pitch. With parents in the audience, students took the stage with self-assuredness, confidence, and remarkable command. For many parents, it was a proud moment to witness the visible transformation in their children — from curious thinkers to emerging leaders.