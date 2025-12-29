Learning Beyond Classrooms: The French Exchange Experience

A group of nine students from The Doon School, Hridansh Nagpal, Kian Modi, Rayan Kapoor, Guransh Chawla, Ayaan Mahajan, Nishant Hazarika, Aarav Singla, Abhiveer Harkawat, and Kahaan Patel Vadodaria, participated in the French Exchange Programme at Lycée Ozanam, Lille, accompanied by Ms Mugdha Pandey.

This immersive experience enabled students to engage with the French language in authentic settings, enhancing fluency, confidence, and cultural sensitivity. Exploring Lille and Paris through visits to churches, museums, and local neighbourhoods enriched their understanding of history and daily life.

Living with French host families offered invaluable exposure to traditions and gastronomy, fostering global awareness and respect for diversity. The exchange exemplified experiential learning at its best.