Take a look at the vibrant moments from The Doon School Literature Festival 2025, held on April 23, in celebration of World Book & Copyright Day.

The festival brought together renowned literary voices — Tanuj Solanki, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Harish Trivedi, Bijoya Sawian, and Prof. Nishat Zaidi — for an inspiring day of thought-provoking panel discussions, book exhibitions, and interactive sessions with our students and faculty.

From powerful conversations on literature and language to intimate exchanges between authors and budding writers, this celebration was a tribute to the transformative power of books.