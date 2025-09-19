The Doon School delegation participated in the inaugural edition of Lumina ’25 – The Lingua Mosaic, hosted by Unison World School, where they showcased their talent across diverse events in Modern Foreign Languages – French, German, and Spanish.

It was a day of creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange, and our boys excelled in several categories. In Poesie, they secured the 2nd runner-up position in French and Spanish, along with the 1st runner-up position in German.

In La Voce (song), our team achieved the 1st runner-up position. The students also impressed in Art Éclat, earning the 1st runner-up place, while in Brainiac (quiz) they emerged as the proud winners of the event.

We are delighted to celebrate their achievements, which truly reflect their passion for languages and their ability to engage with global cultures through learning and performance.