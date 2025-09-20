Math Around Us Week 2025 – A Celebrating of Joy of Learning

The Doon School campus buzzed with mathematical excitement as students explored how math shapes the world around us. From spotting patterns in nature to measuring the height of buildings and trees, every corner became a living laboratory. Students interviewed peers and staff, solved challenging puzzles, used technology for deeper insights, and even wove Theory of Knowledge concepts into their explorations.

Creative highlights included self-written poems, intricate origami, discussions on films A Beautiful Mind and The Man Who Knew Infinity, and a spirited Newton–Leibniz rap battle on calculus.

The week ended with a closing ceremony led by Dr. Jagpreet Singh and the Mathematics Department, releasing the Infinity Society newsletter and honouring student achievers.