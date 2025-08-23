Meet the Organising Committee!

We are delighted to introduce the team behind the 68th Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates, the 8th edition of JEDI, the 36th Kamla Jeevan Hindi Debates, and The Doon School Quiz.

Scheduled from 28th to 30th August 2025, these flagship events bring together some of the brightest young minds from across the country.

As we gear up for yet another impactful edition, we look forward to dynamic discussions, challenging perspectives, and thought-provoking debates.

Here are the talented students working tirelessly to make this possible!