NEST Society Honours Wildlife Rescuer Sudarshan Singh Panwar for Saving Injured Birds & Snakes at Chandbagh

NEST Society welcomed Mr. Sudarshan Singh Panwar, a member of the Malsi Forest Range Quick Response Team (QRT), for his outstanding efforts in wildlife rescue and conservation at The Doon School.

In a special session attended by the Headmaster, the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Dehradun Forest Division, Mr. Abhishek Maithani, Dean Academics, and Science faculty, Mr. Panwar shared gripping stories of rescuing injured black kites, snakes, and other native species, while educating students on safe animal-handling techniques and the importance of biodiversity preservation.

The session inspired the creation of a Junior Quick Rescue Team to protect birds and wildlife within the School campus. This interactive session reinforced NEST’s (Nature Environment Science and Technology) mission to protect local fauna, raise environmental awareness, and empower young minds to respond responsibly to injured or stranded animals.