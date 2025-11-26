Nocturnal Realms: The Owls of Chandbagh

As part of Young Birders Month by Early Bird and WWF-India, we are celebrating the “Owls of Chandbagh” this November.

Chandbagh’s seventy acres of old trees and green corridors provide ideal habitat for several nocturnal species. The NEST Society’s evening “owling” sessions help boys observe owls in their natural environment and understand their ecological importance. Six owl species have been recorded on campus: Barn Owl, Indian Scops Owl, Oriental Scops Owl, Brown Boobook, Spotted Owlet, and Asian Barred Owlet.

Recent Great Backyard Bird Counts confirm their presence, with the Asian Barred Owlet now a regular sight. However, declining sightings of the Brown Boobook and Indian Scops Owl remind us of the need to protect their habitat.

The species of owls remind us of our responsibility to safeguard the natural heritage we are privileged to share.