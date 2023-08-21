Outstanding Achievements by The Doon School Scholars in Avogadro Chemistry Exam!

We are delighted to announce that our students, Krishay Sutodia, Tarun Mathew Doss, and Tanmay Gupta have been honored with the prestigious Certificate of Distinction at The Annual Avogadro Exam in Chemistry, conducted by The University of Waterloo.

Particular commendation goes to Krishay Sutodia, who has garnered an exceptional worldwide ranking—seizing the 142nd position globally, securing the 4th position within India, and an esteemed 1st rank within the state. Krishay’s outstanding accomplishment places him prominently among the distinguished top 200 global position holders.

