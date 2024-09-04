The Doon School swimming team made a strong showing at the P A Kidd Memorial Swimming Championship held at Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie.

In the Juniors category, Avirat Jain won gold in the 50-metre breaststroke, silver in the 50-metre backstroke, and 100-metre individual medley, and was named the “Most Promising Swimmer.” The Junior relay team, including Krishnav Sarawgi, Kahaan Keyur Patel Vadodaria, Vedang Shah, and Avirat Jain, earned bronze in the 50×4 medley relay.

In the Mediums category, Ansh Gulia secured gold in the 50-metre backstroke and bronze in the 50-metre freestyle. Rannanjay Dave won three golds and the “Best Swimmer” award. His relay teams won silver in both the 50×4 medley and freestyle relays. Varun Pradhan earned silver in the Seniors category. Despite not competing in Sub-Juniors, The Doon School finished third overall.