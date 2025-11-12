A Celebration of Words and Wonder

The Doon School came alive with rhythm and reflection at the Poetry Appreciation Evening 2025, hosted by the DS Poets’ Society. Students and Masters, including the Headmaster, recited poems across languages and genres, exploring themes of identity, nostalgia, nature, and emotion.

The evening was graced by Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Shri Leeladhar Jagudi, whose inspiring reflections on poetry’s universality left the audience spellbound.

From powerful verses to heartfelt emotions, the event celebrated poetry as the true art of empathy and imagination.