Research Drive 2025: Empowering Young Minds Through Inquiry and Innovation

The third edition of the School’s Research Drive, an initiative that celebrates inquiry, innovation and intellectual curiosity, was inaugurated by Dr. Vineet Gahalaut (Director, Wadia Institute), during the closing ceremony of Alpha.

This initiative showcases a commitment to fostering a research-oriented mindset across disciplines, taking knowledge outside the four walls and empowering students to explore questions and create.

From scientific experimentation to data analysis, this research drive helps students become the architects of meaningful knowledge. Focusing on middle school students researching scientific phenomena under the guidance of their seniors & faculty advisors, this drive serves as a testament to the long-standing legacy of mentorship and leadership within the School.

Through scientific exploration and student-led investigations, we aim to foster a culture where curiosity is celebrated and research is a tool for both understanding and making an impact.

Research Drive 2025: To instil a disciplined, inquisitive mindset in the academic leaders of the future.