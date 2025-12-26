Cultivate Impact, Flourish through Service | Round Square Conference hosted by Assam Valley School

A five-member delegation from The Doon School – Tegh Singh Patwalia, Adhiraaj Kapoor, Daksh Veer Singh, Katelynn Ivana Rozario and Aurva Dwivedi accompanied by Ms Sunaina Sangal, participated in the Round Square Conference hosted by Assam Valley School.

Centred on the theme “Cultivating Impact: Flourish Through Service,” the conference highlighted service as the foundation of leadership. Students engaged in tree plantation, greenhouse construction, creating dustbins from recycled bottles, painting a government school, and donating stationery. Cultural interactions with mekhla artisans, insightful Barazza sessions, empowering keynote addresses, a visit to Kaziranga National Park, and a skit emphasising humanity made the experience deeply transformative.