Service Beyond Self: Round Square International Social Service Project

The Doon School students, Rahul Oram and Vashisth Chowdhary, recently participated in the Round Square International Social Service Project hosted by Daly College at Panna National Park, near Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh).

Immersed in meaningful community engagement, they supported eye-care and health camps, a women’s hygiene drive, and contributed hands-on to the construction of a mud library with an attached washroom for the local community. These initiatives were led by experienced doctors from the BAAVAN Trust, long-time collaborators with Daly College.

The project was a deeply enriching experience, helping the students develop empathy, social awareness, and a strong sense of responsibility, truly reflecting the spirit of service learning and collective action.