The Doon School hosted the first edition of the Shashi Prahlad Inter-School Hindi Debating Competition.

Schools from across the city came together for two days of powerful arguments, insightful perspectives, and thought-provoking deliberations. Demonstrating exceptional oratory and critical thinking skills, The Doon School team comprising Adhyayan Rajgarhia, Samarth Goyal, and Arnav Kejriwal emerged as the winners of the competition.

The trophy has been introduced by Dr. Suruchi Mishra, a current Hindi Master at The Doon School, in honour of her parents, Mrs. Shashi and Mr. Prahlad Narayan Mishra. This competition marks the beginning of a new tradition, one that carries forward the school’s rich legacy of debating and intellectual exchange.

In his closing remarks, the Headmaster inspired the young debaters to uphold the values of justice, integrity, and truth in every aspect of life. Connecting his message to the final motion — “न्याय में देरी, अन्याय है।” — he emphasized that justice must never be delayed or compromised.

Congratulations to all the participating schools for their spirited performances and their commitment to the art of debate.