Shreyansh Jha Wins European Junior Open U-15 Squash Title in Germany

In a commanding final, Shreyansh Jha secured a 3-1 victory with scores of 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6, showcasing exceptional skill, resilience, and tactical finesse.

His title run included a standout victory in the quarterfinals, where he knocked out the tournament’s top seed, cementing his status as one of the most promising young talents in international squash.

With this remarkable achievement, Shreyansh has made The Doon School and Indian Squash proud.