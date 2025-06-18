Shreyansh to represent India at Asian Junior Squash Tournament

Congratulations to Shreyansh on a remarkable achievement! After clinching first place in the national selection trials held in Chennai, Shreyansh is all set to represent India in the Boys U-15 category at the prestigious Asian Junior Squash Tournament in South Korea this July.

Adding to his incredible win, Shreyansh has also secured back-to-back victories at two SRFI 5-Star tournaments, the Northern Slam in Jaipur and the Southern Slam in Chennai further solidifying his top spot in the Boys U-15 rankings.

Wishing Shreyansh the very best as he takes his sportsmanship, dedication, and discipline to the international stage!