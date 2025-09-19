SPIC MACAY Presents: Kathak Recital by Ms Vidha Lal at The Doon School

The Doon School recently hosted an enchanting evening of classical dance, presenting a Kathak recital by the acclaimed Ms Vidha Lal under the aegis of SPIC MACAY Uttarakhand. Kathak, one of India’s eight classical dance forms blends intricate footwork, graceful pirouettes, and expressive storytelling to convey centuries of cultural tradition.

Ms Lal, recipient of the President of India’s Award and a Sangeet Natak Akademi honour, captivated the audience with her unmatched artistry. A Guinness World Record holder for the highest number of spins in a minute, she illuminated the stage with rhythmic precision and emotive depth.

This performance not only showcased the timeless elegance of Kathak but also reaffirmed the School’s commitment to nurturing appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage among students and the wider community.