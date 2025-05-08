The Doon School Student Project Qualify at STEM Best Practices Innovation Challenge; Team Shortlisted for Global Summit

We are delighted to share that four teams comprising 12 students from The Doon School participated in the prestigious STEM Best Practices Innovation Exhibition Challenge held at Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai.

A special congratulations to Osmaan, Vivaansh, and Avyaan, who received the Most Popular Choice Award in the Middle School Category for their project Nurtura Nova—an innovative agricultural robot designed for seed planting and plant disease detection using computer vision.

We are equally proud to announce that two of our teams have been shortlisted to represent at the Global STEM Best Practice Summit and Exhibition in Dubai.

Adding to the accolades, our master, Mr. Ashutosh Tripathi, was honoured with the STEM Educator of the Year Award 2025 for his outstanding contribution to STEM education and innovation.

Congratulations to all our young innovators!