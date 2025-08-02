Summer in Spain | Language & Culture at Universidad de Santiago de Compostela

As part of The Doon School’s commitment to internationalism and global learning, eight students, accompanied by Spanish master Ms Neha Rawat, attended a two-week Spanish language and cultural immersion programme at the Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Students participated in level-based language classes (A1/B1) and explored Spanish culture through guided tours, local workshops, and historical visits including the cathedral of Santiago, the coastal regions of Rías Baixas and Fisterra, and a day trip to Madrid, where they visited the Museo Reina Sofía to see Picasso’s La Guernica.

The programme concluded with students receiving certificates and 2 ECTS credits, marking a journey of linguistic, cultural, and personal growth.