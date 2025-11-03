The Humanities Department of The Doon School proudly hosted Tareekh 2025, an event celebrating academic inquiry and research excellence.

A total of 21 students presented their well-researched papers across diverse disciplines including Geography, History, Legal Studies, Political Science, and Psychology, engaging the audience and experts in thought-provoking discussions.

We were honoured to host Professor Yasser Arafath from the Department of History, University of Delhi, as our expert guest. Professor Arafath shared his invaluable feedback and insights with each participant, enriching the experience for both students and faculty alike.

Tareekh 2025 stands as a unique platform that empowers young scholars to pursue research-based learning and present their ideas confidently before an expert audience, an opportunity rarely available at the school level.

Heartfelt congratulations to all participants and mentors for making this intellectual endeavour a resounding success!