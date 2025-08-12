The Doon School Wins Tark Peeth Inter-School Hindi Debate Competition hosted by Doon International School, Dehradun (Riverside Campus)

A delegation of five students accompanied by Mr Manoj Pandey and Dr Suruchi Mishra, represented The Doon School.

In the Junior Conventional Debate, Samarth and Adhyayan gave commendable performances, and Arnav, Abhinav, and Kushaagra remained undefeated throughout the 14-team league-cum-knockout tournament as the Senior Parliamentary Debate team.

Arnav was adjudged Best Speaker in every round, including the final, which they won with a unanimous 3-0 verdict. Abhinav was recognised as the Most Promising Speaker.

Well done to the students whose achievements reflect The Doon School’s commitment to excellence in debating and public speaking.