Teacher’s Day Celebrations at The Doon School 2025

Today, The Doon School came together to honour and celebrate the masters and administrators whose dedication and commitment continue to shape the institution’s proud legacy.

The morning began with a special assembly where Long Service Awards were announced, recognising those whose years of service and enduring contributions have strengthened the foundation of the School and enriched the wider Dosco community.

A video presentation created by the Class 12 (SC Form) students followed, serving as a heartfelt tribute to all the masters. The prefects then shared touching reflections and cherished memories, speaking about the deep bonds between students and masters, and the role these relationships play in life at Chandbagh.

We extend our warmest wishes to the entire Doon School family on this Teacher’s Day.