The Doon School All Set to Host the G-PIE Conference 2025

The G-PIE (Groton Program for Intercultural Exchange) Conference 2025 officially opened yesterday at The Doon School, bringing together students and educators from across the globe for a week of immersive intercultural learning.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge and unity, followed by a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by Nrithya Kinkinni School of Bharatanatyam Dance, that celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr. Nishad Das, Dean of Globalism and Experiential Education at Groton School and Chairman of the programme, set the stage with his reflections on this year’s theme “Culture & Water”. Mary Frances Bannard, Associate Director of Global Education at Groton School, gave an overview of the weeklong programme highlighting the workshops, cultural activities, collaborative sessions, and learning experiences designed to promote global citizenship and intercultural understanding.

This was followed by warm welcome addresses by Ms. Vibha Kapoor (Principal, Welham Girls’ School) and Dr. Jagpreet Singh (Headmaster, The Doon School).

Keynote speaker Dr. Darla K. Deardorff (Stellenbosch University / Duke University) shared insights on Intercultural Competence:

•⁠ ⁠Respect, openness & curiosity

•⁠ ⁠The importance of personal reflection

•⁠ ⁠Ubuntu: our shared humanity

•⁠ ⁠Why empathy and cooperation are key to achieving the SDGs

G-PIE 2025 is more than a conference it’s a step toward a more inclusive, connected, and compassionate world.