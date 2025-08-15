The Doon School Celebrates 79th Independence Day

The Doon School marked the 79th Independence Day with a proud flag hoisting and the National Anthem, led by Chief Guest Brigadier R.S. Thapa, Deputy GOC & Station Commander, HQ Uttarakhand Sub Area. The Chief Guest then planted a sapling near the Main Building.

The Independence Day assembly opened with a lively performance of ‘Kandho Se Kandha Milta Hai’ by the School Choir and Orchestra. The Headmaster’s address reflected on the 78 years since the first flag hoisting in 1947, calling this the 79th time the Tricolour has risen in free India.

Brig Thapa urged students to dream big, respect elders, and fight injustice, reminding them that “the future begins now.” He emphasised that it is our responsibility to unite, be proud, and carry the spirit of a free and fearless India.