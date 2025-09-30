The Doon School delegation at Round Square International Conference 2025

A seven-member delegation from The Doon School (Krish Ghai, Ayaaz Ferozi, Aryaman Lamba, Abhay Pratap Verma, Vihaan Lakhotia, Abheer Baccher and Vashisht Choudhary) accompanied by Dr. Harshita Ahuja Sabharwal, participated in the Round Square International Conference 2025 in Dubai.

Co-hosted by the Indian High School, GEMS Modern Academy, and The Millennium School, the conference brought together students from across the globe. The Doscos immersed themselves in cross-cultural exchanges and hands-on experiences, from teaching music, art, dance, and cooking to people of determination, to planting trees in a national park, exploring Dubai’s landmarks, and attending thought-provoking keynote sessions.

This enriching week strengthened the six Round Square IDEALS Leadership, Environmentalism, Adventure, Service, Internationalism, and Democracy helping the boys develop a deeper sense of global citizenship and service.