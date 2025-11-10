The Doon School Hockey Team Finishes as Runner-Up at the IPSC U-19 Tournament

The Doon School Hockey Team delivered an exceptional performance at the IPSC U-19 Hockey Tournament hosted by B.K Birla Centre for Education, Pune.

Demonstrating remarkable skill, teamwork, and consistency, the team remained unbeaten through the group stage and went on to secure a place in the finals.

In a closely contested final, the match ended in a draw, and the result was decided through a penalty shootout, where the team finished as the runners-up.

Rahul Oram was recognised as the Best Player of the Tournament for his outstanding contribution on the field. Exemplary performances were also delivered by Pranay Gupta, Jai Rana, Jaiveer Grewal, Yashveer Tewatiya, Chinmaya Tripathi, Shaurya Yadav, Udaypratap Sardana, Jigmet, Zorawar Sandhu, and Sushil Kasi, who played key roles in the team’s success. The team’s overall performance reflected their dedication, sportsmanship, and the School’s commitment to excellence in sports.