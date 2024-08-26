The Doon School Hosts Chess Tournament 2024

The Doon School hosted the annual Doon School Chess Tournament on August 24th and 25th, 2024, at the Kilachand Library. The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with 17 schools from across the region competing fiercely over two days. A total of 72 participants, including teams A and B from the host school, showcased their strategic prowess and passion for the game.

The tournament culminated in a thrilling final round, where Ann Mary School emerged as the overall winner, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork. The Doon School Team A, representing the host institution, secured the 1st Runner Up position, while Brightlands School claimed the 2nd Runner Up spot. The competition was marked by intense matches, reflecting the high level of talent and preparation among all participants.

The Doon School Chess Tournament 2024 not only provided a platform for young chess enthusiasts to display their abilities but also fostered a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among the schools. The event underscored The Doon School’s commitment to promoting intellectual development through extracurricular activities.