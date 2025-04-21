The Doon School Hosts Nature Walk Exploring Trees, Birds, and Bees

The Doon School recently conducted a nature walk on campus, bringing together 38 students, 6 teachers, and around 10 nature enthusiasts from Dehradun for an enriching exploration of local biodiversity.

The walk was led by Ms. Kavita Prakash, an alumna and founder of @thesausagetreenaturewalks , who introduced participants to significant tree species like the Elephant Apple and Silver Oak, sharing their ecological and cultural relevance.

Conservationists Mr. and Mrs. Sanjay Sondhi highlighted the relationship between birds and trees, discussing species such as the Indian Grey Hornbill and the Flameback Woodpecker.

Brigadier Rajendra Singh Rawat, a retired army officer and dedicated beekeeper, offered insights into the world of bees, including species like the Rock Bee and the Himalayan Giant Honey Bee.

The walk inspired curiosity, encouraged environmental awareness, and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to experiential learning and ecological education.