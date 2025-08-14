The Doon School Hosts Tata Building India Essay Competition

The Doon School hosted the Tata Building India School Essay Competition, facilitated by Tata Sons, a prestigious nationwide initiative that engages students from Class 7 to 12 in meaningful dialogue on nation-building.

This platform not only inspires our boys to think critically about key societal issues but also empowers them to voice their ideas as future leaders of India.

Through this collaboration, Tata Group continues its legacy of shaping young minds, while The Doon School reinforces its commitment to nurturing thinkers, changemakers, and nation-builders.