The Doon School Hosts YEC 2025 | Think Big, Go Beyond

The 12th edition of the Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference brought together 220+ delegates from 20 schools across India, transforming journeys with ideas, lessons, and connections.

From pitching ventures and decoding markets to navigating crises across six committees, students demonstrated creativity, composure, and critical thinking.

Chief Guest Mr. Prithvi Raj Tejavath urged students to develop grit, build safety nets, and not to wait for the perfect idea to start their entrepreneurial journey.

Big wins:

•⁠ ⁠Best Delegate – Welham Boys’ School

•⁠ ⁠Runner-up – Bombay International School

•⁠ ⁠Best Committee – The 12th North Block

Kudos to the Secretariat, mentors, and delegates for making #YEC2025 a powerful celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and global collaboration!