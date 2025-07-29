The Doon School Inter-School Chess Tournament 2025

The Doon School successfully hosted the Inter-School Chess Tournament 2025, welcoming 18 schools from across the region for two days of intense chess competition.

The tournament followed the Rapid Chess Format (15+5) across 6 power-packed rounds, challenging participants to think strategically, stay composed, and showcase their best game under pressure.

From tactical brilliance to sportsmanlike conduct, every player exemplified the true spirit of chess.

Top 3 Winning Teams:

1. The TonsBridge School

2. The Doon School – Team A

3. Ann Mary School

A heartfelt thank you to all the young chess enthusiasts for making this competitive chess event a resounding success.