The Doon School Students Inspire Change with Anti-Drug Awareness Drive

Twelve students from The Doon School, along with two Masters, conducted an impactful anti-drug awareness campaign at Thakurpur Basti.

Using storytelling and poetry, they conveyed the dangers of substance abuse through a thought-provoking drama performance and a moving poem recitation. The initiative aimed to educate and inspire the underprivileged community, empowering individuals to make informed, life-changing choices.

By taking learning beyond the classroom, the students and faculty demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility, empathy, and meaningful change.