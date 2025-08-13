The Doon School Wins Best Delegation Award at WELMUN 2025

The Doon School delegation, comprising 21 students and accompanied by Ms. Rageshree Dasgupta, participated in the Welham Boys’ School Model United Nations Conference (WELMUN) 2025, bringing home the prestigious Best Delegation Award.

The team also secured multiple individual honours:

• Best Delegate – Shaurya, Madhav, Aditya, Ayaan, Omar, Hemant

• Outstanding Delegate – Dinanjai, Ayaaz, Vedant, Pranay, Rehhan

• Honorary Mention – Arsh, Sushil, Rafay, Adidev

• Verbal Mention – Aprameya, Vir, Harsh

We are proud of you, Doscos!