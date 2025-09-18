The Doon School Wins IPSC Under-19 Football Championship 2025 at Daly College, Indore

The Doon School football team created history by winning the IPSC Under-19 Football Championship 2025, reclaiming the coveted title after a gap of 13 years. Hosted by The Daly College, Indore, the tournament saw the team deliver outstanding performances, remaining unbeaten through the league stages and knockout rounds. In a thrilling final on 11 September, the match ended in a draw after extra time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout where The Doon School emerged victorious 4-3.

Jai Rana was honoured as Player of the Tournament, while Rahul Oram received the Best Defender award.

Congratulations to the team along with masters and coaches who worked hard for this remarkable achievement!