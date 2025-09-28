The Doon School Wins Under-19 IPSC Athletics Championship 2025 for the Third Time in a row

The Doon School Athletics team made history by winning the Under-19 Boys’ Championship at the All-India IPSC Athletics Meet 2025, held at The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, marking a third consecutive victory. A contingent of 16 boys delivered stellar performances.

Kovid Kagdee won gold in the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and Long Jump, setting new meet records in both hurdles and earning the title of Best Athlete. Jai Rana won 800m gold, Darius Sharma clinched Triple Jump gold, and the 4x400m relay team comprising Kovid Kagdee, Jai Rana, Udayaditya Samanta, and Sushil Kasi also won gold.

Silver and bronze medals were secured by Kaif Khanji, Abhay Varma, Chinmaya Tripathi, Abhishek Shukla, Sushil Kasi, Arjit Sandhu, and the 4x100m relay team comprising Udayaditya Samanta, Barun Borgoyari, Darius Sharma, and Kovid Kagdee.

Remarkable performances were also seen from Jaiveer Grewal, Rahul Kapri, Aarit Singhania, Barun Borgoyari, Udayaditya Samanta, Sushil Kasi, and Aditya Dungarpur.

This repeated achievement demonstrates our enduring commitment to excellence in sports.