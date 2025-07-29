The German Students’ Exchange, 2025 | Strengthening Global Connections

A group of ten students, accompanied by a master Mr Mohit Ghai, participated in the inaugural German Students’ Exchange Programme with Hittorf Gymnasium.

The boys attended two weeks of classes at the partner school in Recklinghausen, where they also collaborated on interdisciplinary projects focused on sustainability and artificial intelligence, areas of global importance.

Beyond the classroom, the students were hosted by German families, allowing for a deep cultural immersion. They also travelled across several cities, including Munich, Münster, Wuppertal, Berlin, and Amsterdam, gaining insight into diverse cultural, historical, and social landscapes.

Highlights of the visit included a formal reception with the Deputy Mayor at the Recklinghausen Townhall, and a memorable meeting with Honourable MP Mr. Frank Schwabe at the Bundestag (Parliament).

The programme reflects The Doon School’s commitment to global learning, international partnerships, and preparing students to thrive as culturally aware, globally competent leaders in the 21st century.