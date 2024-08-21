Third Position at Nrityanjali – IPSC Dance Fest

The Doon School participated in the Annual IPSC Dance Festival 2024, hosted by Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior. This vibrant event, inaugurated by renowned Kathak dancer Dr. Vijaya Sharma, celebrated rhythm and cultural diversity, bringing together 16 schools across four categories.

The Doon School’s team showcased their talent in the Western Group Dance, earning a commendable third position. The team members included Rohhan Soni, Jihaan Tarmaster, Pushpendra Goel, Savya Somani, Arav Agarwal, Teerthak Dewan, Ansh Gulia, and Shaurya Yadav.

Additionally, Purva Sanidhi and Prachi Bahuguna represented the school in the Classical Dance duet, highlighting the school’s dedication to artistic excellence.