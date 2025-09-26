THE DOON SCHOOL

ANNOUNCEMENT
Top banner
  1. Home
  2. Understanding Climate Change: Sustainability Leadership Programme

Understanding Climate Change: Sustainability Leadership Programme

D Form students launched the Sustainability Leadership Programme with an interactive climate change session led by Aranyaarth Foundation. They explored its causes, impacts, and local signs from erratic weather to biodiversity loss—while imagining future scenarios if trends continue.

The session inspired critical thinking and highlighted practical actions for a sustainable future, motivating students to champion environmental sustainability and climate action.