  • Thu, 23rd November, 2023

THE DOON SCHOOL

Vasu Memorial District Table Tennis Championship

The Doon School along with about 150 participants from various schools and Table Tennis Academies of Dehradun and Rishikesh participated in the Vasu Memorial District Table Tennis Championship – 2022 which was held at Summer Valley Table Tennis Academy in Oct 2023.

Results of the Championship:
1) Aarav Dadu won Silver Medal in Under – 15 individual championships.
2) Uday Shamshere Rana reached the Quarter Finals in Under – 13 category.
3) Shreedhar Gupta reached the Quarter Finals in the Under – 19 category.
4) Aditya Singh Dungarpur reached Semi Finals in Under – 17 category.

Aarav Dadu, Uday Shamsher Rana, Shreedhar Gupta and Aditya Singh Dungarpur have been selected to participate in the Uttarakhand State Table Tennis Championship which will take place in November this year.

Congratulations!