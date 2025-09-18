The Vikram Seth Junior Statesman Poetry Recitation Competition 2025 was held recently, lighting up the stage with powerful verses and inspiring performances. Young poets competed in Junior and Senior categories, showcasing exceptional skill and passion for literature.

Winners

•⁠ ⁠Junior Category: 1st – Yuvaan Grover, Runner-up – Shrey Dev Gulati

•⁠ ⁠Senior Category: 1st – Ayaan Mittal, Runner-up – Veer Duggal

Each finalist delivered a memorable recitation, making this year’s event a true celebration of poetry, creativity, and public speaking.